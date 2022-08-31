Danner

WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Danner, 91, passed away August 31, 2022 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living Center. Larry was born on May 6, 1931, in Sedge Garden, NC to the late James E. and Sallie B. Danner. After serving during the Korean War, Larry traveled the world with his late wife, Helen “Randy” and their three children, as a typhoon chaser with the Air Force weather squadron, stationing in the USA, Philippines, England, and Guam. Retiring from the Airforce as a Master Sergeant, Larry’s personability led him to a career of entrepreneurism and local business ownership, first serving his community with Big Mac Convenience stores and then with Salvage Building Materials & Carpet Warehouse. The latter of these he owned and operated until 2018 when he gave ownership to his son, James. Perhaps known best for his love to talk and turn new people into close friends, Larry and whatever eclectic vintage car he drove at the time were always a welcoming sight around town. Larry’s kind heart found great passion in canine and equestrian rescue, of which he donated a considerable amount of his time and resources. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie “Randy” Danner; a daughter, Carolina Gay Danner; and a step-sister, Sandra Gosset. Surviving are two daughters, Marilyn K. Madison (Husband, Dan) and Charlotte D. Griffiths (Husband, Mark); a son, James Danner; six grandchildren, Megan Danner, Emma and Logan Griffiths, Carey Bonvegna (husband, Dominic), Daniel and Barrett Madison (wife, Shana); two great grandchildren, Madison Bonvegna and Alex Edward Madison; and a half sister, Jimmy Lou Gorski (husband, Ski). A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Steve Craver officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Larry preferred that donations be given in his memory to Seniors to Seniors, a pet adoption program that places senior animals with Senior Citizens over the age of 65. Donations can be mailed to CRT (Chihuahua Rescue & Transport, Inc) , P.O. Box 2844, Durham, NC 27715. More information can be found www.chihuahua-rescue.com . Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com