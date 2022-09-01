Idol

Ruth Elaine Sutton Idol

Born 12-09-1952

Gone to be with Jesus on 1 September 2022.

Preceded in death by Father, James Daniel Sutton and Mother, Mavis Clara Sutton. Also, by one sister, Margaret Sutton and one brother, Kenneth Sutton. Survived by husband Joel “Lane” Idol Sr. (Kernersville, NC), son Joel Lane Idol Jr. and daughter-in-law, Tami V. Idol (Millboro, Va). Also, by one brother, James Thomas Sutton, a very special sister-In-law, Mary C. Sutton (Trinity, NC), niece Ann Marie Fitzgerald (Trinity, NC) , and several more nieces and nephews. A simple memorial service will be held, in her remembrance, at Union Cross Moravian Church (Date to be announced). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be made, in the form of charitable donations, to the HealthWell Foundation or any Hospice Organization in her honor.