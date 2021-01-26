COVID-19 updates

Forsyth County public health officials reported 11 additional deaths and 679 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the community since Friday.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 308 cases and one death were reported on Saturday, followed by 230 cases and five deaths on Sunday and 141 cases and five deaths on Monday. For more, see the Tuesday, January 26, 2021 edition.