Collins

Johnny Winfred Collins, Jr., passed away peacefully, September 14, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

Johnny was born January 20, 1940 to the late Johnny W. Collins, Sr. and Myrtle Currie Collins. He graduated from Bessemer High School in Greensboro, and later graduated from the Universi-ty of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He would later serve his country for six years with the Unit-ed States Navy. He served as an Air Controller, and was aboard the USS Roosevelt during the Cuban Blockade.

He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed following his beloved Tar Heels.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gay, of the home; children, April Smith and Robert, and Johnny W. Collins, III; sister, Kathy Strickland and Ronnie, Gloria Hull, and Peggy Rau and Bob; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

At Johnny’s request, there will be no service at this time. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trellis Support Care of Forsyth County.