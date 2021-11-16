A prosecutor in Catawba County has dismissed a cyberstalking charge against Nathan Tabor, a Kernersville resident who is a past chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party; however, Tabor still faces a similar misdemeanor charge in Forsyth County as well as felony larceny charges in Brunswick County.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 16, 2021 edition.
Charge dismissed
