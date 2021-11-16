Sweepstakes business robbed

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) apprehended a pair of armed men during the overnight hours Sunday, Nov. 14, both of whom are believed to have robbed a North Main Street internet gambling sweepstakes business the previous Friday afternoon. According to the KPD, officers responded to the Duck Stop Sweepstakes, located at 627 North Main St., at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, to investigate a report of an armed robbery at that location.

