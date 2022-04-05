Chamber funding request

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce presented its annual funding request for the upcoming fiscal year to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen, asking the Town to maintain last year’s $55,750 level of funding.

Chamber President/CEO Chris Comer appeared before the Board during the aldermen meeting last Wednesday, March 30, with the Chamber’s 2021 annual report and 2022 budget request.

