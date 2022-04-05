Arrow comes in house

Kernersville resident Linda Moore and her granddaughter endured what is believed to be an unusual, unfortunate and unintentional accident early Friday evening, and thankfully no one was hurt. A steel tipped arrow was fired through her kitchen window and lodged itself in the wall of the kitchen.

The arrow almost went through the wall and into the living room at the house. For more, see the Tuesday, April 5, 2022 edition.