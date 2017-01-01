Breaking down barriers

On Monday, January 18, the community is invited to watch the Kernersville Christian Minister’s Fellowship Panel Discussion in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at 12 p.m.

Carol Fulton, of Children of Zion Outreach Ministries and a member of the KCMF, said they normally host a service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. at one of the member churches; however, due to COVID-19, they were not able to do that this year.

