Branch

Roger Lee Branch, 71, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

A native of Stuart, VA, Roger was the husband of 51 years to Barbara Jean Smith Branch and the son of Abe Lee Branch and Minnie Mary Pack Branch, both deceased. Roger was a hard working man who mowed lawns and worked on lawnmowers for years. He was a faithful member of Crossroads Ministries, where he always praised and thanked God for everything He had done for him. Roger was faithful in being a bell ringer and usher. He was a sweet man, who knew no stranger. Roger was a man who would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He was the greatest husband, dad, and pawpaw. Roger will be truly missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara of the home, daughters, Sarah Cox and husband, Everett, Vickie Ladd and husband, Buster, and Trisha Harmon and husband, Mikey; sons, Johnny Branch, and Ronnie Branch; grandchildren, Tiffany Jones and husband, Casey, Becca Ladd and fiancé, Will Heath, Ryan Ladd, and Shelby Cox; great granddaughter, Sophia Jones; brothers, Billy Branch and wife, Debbie, and Bob Branch and wife, Linda; sister, Dovie Harris; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Lou Branch; and sister, Dorothy Fulp.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Crossroads Ministries of Walkertown, 3801 Old Hollow Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284 with Rev. Roger Bailey and Rev. Garland Glascoe officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

