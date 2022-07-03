Flynt

KERNERSVILLE – James Monroe “Jimmy” Flynt, Jr., 74, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born February 16, 1948 to the late James Monroe “Pete” Flynt and the late Opal Young Flynt of Kernersville, Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Kernersville and a 1966 graduate of East Forsyth High School and earned Associate’s Degrees from Forsyth Technical Community College and Guilford Technical Community College.

Jimmy worked for Lorillard Tobacco Company in Greensboro as a draftsman and planner and retired from there in 2005 as a maintenance supervisor. He was an avid racing fan and the author of several books on his family, Lorillard, and Kernersville baseball coach, Jack Blaylock. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, NASCAR, writing, traveling, and collecting trading cards.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Whitt Flynt; and her children, Elizabeth Hicks, of Kernersville, and Jeff Hicks (Rae) of Archdale; and their children, Charlotte and Jack; and by his son, Andrew Flynt (Amy) of Inman, SC and his grandsons, Keelen Flynt and Caleb Flynt. He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Prater and Gracie Little (Mack) of Kernersville.

Visitation will be from 2pm-4pm on Saturday, July 9 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel, followed by a brief remembrance service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com