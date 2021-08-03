Board of Aldermen meeting preview

Wednesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting will begin at the regular 7 p.m. hour, with several items on the agenda that garnered a great deal of public attention when presented to the Planning Board last month.

The first is a public hearing for a voluntary annexation for nearly 204 acres at the end of Whitt Station Lane and Whitt Road, located south of U.S. 421 and off Macy Grove Road. Immediately following will be a related public hearing to amend the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to address sidewalk standards in the Business Industrial zoning district and then another public hearing, also related, regarding a rezoning for 155.31 acres of the same property from its current mix of Residential, Agricultural and Commercial Zonings to Business Industrial. For more, see the Tuesday, August 3, 2021 edition.