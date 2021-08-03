US attorneys oppose motion

While a federal judge ruled last week to allow a Kernersville man to join a motion to dismiss made by one of his co-defendants regarding charges that they helped plan and participated in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, U.S. prosecutors filed their own reply in opposition to the latest court maneuver.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly, who serves in the District of Columbia, approved a request last week by the attorneys for Charles J. Donohoe, 33, of Kernersville, to be added to a motion to dismiss the case made by co-defendant Ethan Nordean’s legal counsel.

