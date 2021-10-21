Belews Lake project

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve amendments and resolutions to pave the way for the creation of new parks in Tobaccoville and Belews Lake at their meeting on Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Forsyth County Government Center, located on 201 N. Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem. The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s website, Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo.

For the Belews Lake Park project, Bar Construction Company, Inc. was approved by commissioners as the Design-Builder for the preconstruction phase on October 21, 2021. The guaranteed maximum price of this project has now been received and based on this information, the total budget required for the Belews Lake project is $7,617,750, meaning $1,817,750 is still needed to close this funding gap. For more, see the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 edition.