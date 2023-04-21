Baker

Kernersville – Mary Anne Creed Justice Baker went home to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, High Point, N.C., the day after her 33rd wedding anniversary with her husband, Iley Baker.

She was born February 8, 1935, the seventh child of the late Early Wayne and Stella Victoria Leftwich Creed and was a 1953 graduate of Big Creek High School, War, W. Va., made famous by author Homer Hickam’s book, Rocket Boys. She was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church, War, W. Va., and was employed as a teacher’s aide and later as a clerk with the U.S.P.S. for 24 years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rush Toliver Justice, son-in-law, Willie Nelson, grandson, Brad Nelson, and four siblings; Ralph Wayne Creed, Catherine Virginia Creed Spriggs, John Willard (Johnny) Creed, and Elbert Wilson Creed. She was blessed to have two siblings, Edna Lee Creed Cadiz of Arizona, and William Kermit Creed of Georgia, in her life to the end.

She loved her husband, her family, and her home in Kernersville. She had a passion for attending numerous family reunions held over the years with her paternal family, Creed, in Pittsboro, N.C., her maternal family, Leftwich, in Mt. Airy, N.C., and with her six siblings and their families, held at various locations for 40 straight years. She was quick to tell anyone about her greatest achievement in life: The rearing of her three daughters; Anita Janet Justice Moody (Richard), Walkertown, N.C.; Joy Justice Nelson (Willie, deceased), Greensboro, N.C.; and Judy Carol Justice McKinney (Weldon), Rock, W. Va.; whom she taught to love life and to be good homemakers. Her biggest pleasure as she grew older was spending time with her six grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren as often as possible.

Her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren are: Stephanie Nelson, Winston-Salem; Brad’s son, Kingston Nelson, Greensboro, N.C.; Brandon Warren McKinney, Rock, W. Va.; Brian Weldon McKinney, wife, Marybeth, and children, Ronan Justice, Aralynn Rose, Ashlyn Ryleigh, and Liam Iley of Pearisburg, Va.; Patrick Wiley McKinney, wife, Erica, and children, Aidan Wesley, Evelyn Raye, and Easton Wiley of Rockwood, Ill.; and Jonathan Rush McKinney, wife, Amanda, and children, Warren Daniel, and Victoria Elizabeth of Princeton, W. Va.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m. with services to follow at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Blaney Pridgen presiding at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, N.C. 27284.

Contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 308, War, W. Va. 24892.

