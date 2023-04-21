Edwards

Susan Elizabeth Settlemeyer Edwards, 45, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

A native of Bladen County, NC, Susan was the wife of Anthony Edwards and the daughter of David Roy Settlemeyer and Melanie Huggins Settlemeyer. Susan was known for being a “Momma-Bear” for her two sons, Nathan and Mason. She was also a proud stepmother and grandmother, “Grandmaw SueSue”. Susan was also a great friend and supporter of anyone in need. Susan lived life to the fullest and lit up every room she entered. Some of Susan’s happiest times were spent with family and friends.

She was a true believer in Jesus Christ and had a strong Christian Faith.

In addition to her husband, Anthony and her parents, David and Melanie Settlemeyer, Susan is survived by her two sons, Nathan Edwards, and Mason Edwards; two stepchildren, Chasity Edwards and Chase Edwards; brother, Heath Settlemeyer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cathy and Tony Edwards; three grandchildren, Phoenix, Boston, and Ozzy; and brother-in-law, Patrick Edwards.

Susan was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Huggins; paternal grandparents, W. A. “Punk” and Mattie Settlemeyer; and brother, Albert Christopher “Chris” Settlemeyer.

The family will visit friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, Kernersville, NC.

A memorial service celebrating Susan’s life will be held at 3:00PM Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com