Attack on K9 team member

When a Walkertown man allegedly resisted arrest while being taken into custody on January 28 at his residence for possession of stolen goods, he was also charged with an attack on a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) K9 team member.

The man, identified as George Douglas Foster, Jr., 39, of 4741 Ben Lane in Walkertown, now faces a felony charge for maiming, injuring or killing a law enforcement animal on top of misdemeanor resisting arrest and felony possession of the stolen goods.

Foster was held on a $5,000 secured bond and has a March 31 court date.

According to FCSO officials, the dog, a sworn officer with the same level of respect and standing in law enforcement as its human handler, was not seriously injured, but that isn’t always the case. These four-legged K9 deputies face the same threats and dangers that their two-legged comrades do every day they put on a vest and badge. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 19 & 20, 2022 edition.