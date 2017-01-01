New maps

The Republican-led N.C. General Assembly has approved a newly drawn congressional map that appears to return Forsyth County to what had been its long-held home in the 5th District. Redrawn maps had been ordered by the N.C. Supreme Court following challenges to those presented by legislators last year.

State lawmakers are charged with drawing U.S. congressional and state House and Senate maps every 10 years, based on U.S. Census numbers, and last year, North Carolina added a 14th congressional district based on those census results.

