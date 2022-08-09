Allen

Kernersville- Mr. William “Jack” Jackson Allen, 90, passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. He was born June 26, 1932, in Yadkin County, the son of Homer and Sarah Johnson Allen. He was a member of the Summit Church and was retired from W.M. Paris & Associates as a Partner. An avid gardener, he enjoyed working in the yard. Spending time with his family is really what brought Jack joy, he especially loved taking his grandchildren fishing and skiing in Blowing Rock. Jack was a humble, good man who was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Rachel Allen King; a great grand-child, Kennedy King and two brothers, Charles and Dick Allen. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Jackie Allen; three children, Keith Allen (Paulette) of Charlotte, Mark Allen of Vancouver, WA and Sylena (Rick Hall) of Kernersville; a brother, Joe Allen (Sonya) of Hamptonville; eight grandchildren, Seth Hollar, Jake Allen, Patrick Needham, Chris Needham, Ben Needham, Shay Greenberg, Courtney Hall and Payton Hall and three great grandchildren, Brooklyn King, Lilly Allen and Connor Greenberg.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Hamptonville with Pastor Scott Hagaman officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shepherds Center of Kernersville, 636 Gralin St., Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.