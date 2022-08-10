West

Ms. Jeanne Gray West, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. Jeanne was born on March 7, 1934, in Forsyth County to Rev. Harrison B. and Nellie Browder West. She retired from Shields, Inc. after many years of service. Jeanne loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. She also enjoyed singing gospel music, reading, and writing poetry. She al-ways had a song to sing and did so whenever she wanted. Being the family matriarch and histo-rian, Jeanne was devoted to her son, David; her siblings; and her nieces and nephews. She was a sweet, kind, generous, encouraging, and loyal friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Benjamin Grady; an infant grandson; and two brothers, Cecil Edward West and William Ray West.

She is survived by her son, David Kent Bodenhamer of Dunedin, FL; two sisters, Parmalee Tut-tle (husband, Don) and Lynne Green; one brother, Harold West (wife, Mary); and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Jeanne will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Wes Tuttle officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice La., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.