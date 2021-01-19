Mabe

KERNERSVILLE – Floyd Edwin Mabe, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home. Floyd was born on June 3, 1936 in Forsyth County to Marvin and Mary Bowman Mabe. He served in the US Army and retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco. Floyd absolutely loved singing and playing the guitar, with Bluegrass being his favorite. He also enjoyed watching classic TV shows and playing checkers with his grandson, Trevor. Floyd was also a NY Yankees Baseball fan. He was a very quiet, content and loyal man.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Solomon Mabe; and two brothers, Howard W. Mabe and Richard E. Mabe.

Surviving are his son, Timmy Lee Jones (Tara); six grandchildren, Trevor, Bobbie, Brittany, Corey, Zachary and Joshua; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; a sister, Betty Byrd; two brothers, Clifford T. Mabe, and Johnny W. Mabe; two sister-in-laws, Mary Whicker (Jimmy), and Marie Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com