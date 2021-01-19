Virus updates

Forsyth County public health officials have reported two additional deaths and 592 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the community since Friday.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 318 daily cases were reported on Saturday, followed by 274 cases on Sunday. No new numbers were available for Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The death toll in Forsyth County now stands at 248. No deaths were reported in Kernersville over the weekend. For more, see the Tuesday, January 19, 2021 edition.