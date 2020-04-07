Lineberry

Kernersville – Mr. Ronnie Lee Lineberry passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born on February 22, 1953 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Emma Jean Lineberry-Anderson.

Ronnie was a loving husband to Kathey who he loved with all his heart, and he was also a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly. He loved hot rods and to tinker with anything with a motor. “He was born with a wrench in his hand.” He loved his birds and had bird feeders everywhere. He never met a stranger and had so many friends.

In addition to his mother, he was proceeded in death by his stepfather, Jack Anderson.

Surviving are his wife, Kathey Lineberry; two daughters, Sharon Eastridge and Connie Moore; one son Tommy Eastridge (Carla); one brother, Jerry Anderson (Allison), five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.