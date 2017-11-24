Lambert

Leo Maurice Lambert, 69, died Thanksgiving Day November 23, 2017.

A Gathering of his friends and a celebration of his life will be held 5:30pm Tuesday November 28, 2017 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Full Military Honors will be bestowed at the conclusion of the services.

A native of Woonsocket County, Rhode Island, Leo was the son of the late Marian Fesko and Leo Maurice Lambert. He served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a 2nd Class Machinist and a 2nd Class Petty Officer. He was a heating and air-conditioning specialist.

Leo lived in New York for a number of years prior to coming to North Carolina in 2008. While in Kernersville he enjoyed going to Auctions as he would both buy and sell, particularly antiques. What Leo really enjoyed most was his time at Fitz on Main to begin his days. Leo liked to talk with all of his friends at Fitz’s and make new friends as well.

He is survived by cousins Lorraine Kroll, Susan Whaley, and Jo Ann Interlandi. He was especially appreciative of his caregivers Heather Slate, along with Ronnie and Jackie Slate as well as Chuck and Judy Coley. His caregivers were deeply devoted to Leo and his care was always given with Love.

Donations in lieu of flowers are asked to be made to Hospice of High Point.