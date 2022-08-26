Ziglar

Belews Creek – Daren “Ziggy” Frank Ziglar passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1969, in Forsyth County to Charlie and the late Peggy Ziglar. Daren was a man of action and started serving his community at the age of fourteen, where he was a volunteer firefighter. In high school, he met the love of his life and soon-to-be wife, Jennifer. Daren served as the Director of Emergency Services in Forsyth County after serving as the Chief of the Walkertown Fire Department–providing leadership and serving as a mentor to many first responders. In 1988, Daren began his career with EMS. He was a well accomplished and dedicated civil servant who gave 39 years of his life to his community. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish Daren’s memory are his loving wife, Jennifer Preston Ziglar, their son David Ziglar, his grand-daughter Ashleigh Ziglar, and his father Charlie Ziglar, very special in laws, Larry and Sue Preston, sister-in-law, Bonnie Preston and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Kim Preston.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at REVO Church – Walkertown Campus with Pastor Barrett Holland officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 4:00-5:45 PM. Daren will be available for viewing without the family present from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Walkertown Fire Department Fire Fighters Fund at P.O. Box 291, Walkertown, NC 27051 as well as REVO Church Walkertown Campus at P.O. Box 20697, Winston Salem, NC 27120. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.