Zelyez

Kernersville – Caroline Anna Tompkins Zelyez, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 13, 1934, in Delaware to the late Fredrick and Katherine Kennedy Tompkins. Caroline enjoyed spending time gardening, doing crafts, and playing golf. She loved her family very much, but her face would light up when she saw her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Caroline will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Zelyez III, and a sister, Catherine Sydnor.

Left to cherish her memory, are her two daughters, Carol Ann Squires and husband, Tom of Edmond, OK, and Sharon Ferguson, husband, Darrell of Greensboro; son Michael Zelyez IV, of Kernersville; six grandchildren, Carly and Laurie Squires, Courtney, Matthew, and Anna Marie Ferguson and Michael Zelyez V; and two great grandchildren, Maverick Dodd, and Michael Zelyez VI.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum with Pastor Toby Pegram officiating.