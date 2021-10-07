Youth services librarian

After being in the field of science for several years, Rodney Cline decided he wanted to work in the library, and is now enjoying his time as the new youth services librarian at the Walkertown Library. Cline said the Walkertown Library is like the community hub.

“It’s a really active library and I really enjoy that feeling of community coming out and giving back to the library,” he said. For more, see the Thursday, October 7, 2021 edition.