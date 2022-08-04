Young Professionals

Young professionals in Kernersville are invited to get more involved in Kernersville and meet new people by joining Young Professionals (YP) of Kernersville. The group is for individuals ages 18 to 40, but people of all ages are encouraged to be involved in events in town.

“We always tell people if there is an event going on and you are not in that age group, we welcome you to be involved. As far as joining Young Professionals, there are a couple of ways to do it. You can speak directly to me, or go to the (Kernersville Chamber of Commerce) website (www.kernersvillenc.com),” said Ashley Sinclair, Kernersville Chamber of Commerce marketing director of programs and downtown and Young Professionals of Kernersville committee chairman. For more, see the Thursday, August 4, 2022 edition.