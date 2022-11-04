Young

KERNERSVILLE – Brenda Griffin Young, 76, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born on July 18, 1946 in Edgecombe County to Robert Thomas and Mary Lena Pitt Griffin. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Brenda had a 12-year career with Western Electric as an Information Systems Designer and that is where she met her husband, Jerry. She later worked as a substitute teacher and tutor in the school system and Kids’ Café sharing her love for children with many. She was raised a Baptist, later joined the Episcopal Church and then became a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Children’s Ministries, Bible Study groups, Handbells and the Chancel Choir. Brenda especially loved her family. She was a member of several committees in the Kernersville Woman’s Club and was an advocate of the Performing Arts and regularly attended various types of performances. In addition, she was always willing to help and support others.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Dorothy C. Young.

Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Jerry Young; her daughter, Megan Elizabeth Young (husband, Michael Lippay); her grandchildren, Owen and Laurel Lippay; her step brother, David McNeill (wife, Cheryl); her step sister, Harriet McNeill; and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Reverends Ellis Rouse and Phil Bauguess officiating. Guests are invited to the church fellowship hall following the service. The family has requested that masks be worn to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284; Crisis Control Ministries, 431 W Bodenhamer St, Kernersville, NC 27284; or the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.

