The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the Kernersville Family YMCA have filed an appeal against a July order that sent a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the organization and convicted sex offender Michael Todd Pegram to a three-judge panel in Wake County.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 22, 2020 edition.
YMCA files appeal
