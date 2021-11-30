The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting this evening, Tuesday, Nov. 30, with Superintendent Tricia McManus expected to provide a recommendation on whether or not the district should continue masking against COVID-19.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 30, 2021 edition.
WS/FCS Covid mandates
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting this evening, Tuesday, Nov. 30, with Superintendent Tricia McManus expected to provide a recommendation on whether or not the district should continue masking against COVID-19.
Previous post: Officer involved shooting
Next post: Christmas Around Kernersville