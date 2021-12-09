Woodard

Kernersville – Marvin Wilson “Woody” Woodard Sr., Sergeant Major, U.S. Army, Infantry, Retired, passed away peacefully on 9 December, 2021 at the age of 96. Woody was proceeded to heaven by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy, who passed in 1994. He is survived by daughter Lori Hedrick (spouse Jeff) and sons John Woodard (spouse Cindy) and Marvin Jr. (spouse Marie) as well as 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Woody and his family moved to Kernersville, NC in 1963 where he was assigned to the Oak Ridge Military Academy, Department of Military Science. He retired from active military service in 1966 and continued with Oak Ridge Military Science Department, in retired military status, for an additional 26 years. He then continued serving his community supporting the Kernersville Lake Park and Managing the Recycling Center. Woody was a member of the First Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he faithfully served as Usher. He enjoyed his “Men’s Group” that met regularly at Mrs. Winner’s Chicken and Biscuits to discuss the topics of the day.

Mr. Woodard was born in Wilson NC on October 27, 1925. He was drafted into the Army in 1944 and deployed to European Theater with the 253rd Regimental Combat Team, 63rd Infantry Division-motto “Blood and Fire”. He saw his first combat during the historic and daunting “Battle of the Bulge”. Under the 7th Army, his unit was among the first to fight across the Rhein River enroute to the ultimate victory over the Third Reich. He soldered on for 22 years participating in the Occupation of Japan, the Korean Conflict and in the Federal Republic of Germany, with the Mechanized Infantry, during the height of the Cold War.

Sergeant Major Woodard, AKA “Papa Woody” was a charter member of what has become known as the “Greatest Generation”. He was a great father and husband. He loved his family, his church, his town, and his country. The world will be a bit diminished without him, but heaven will be joyous at his arrival.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Kernersville with Dr. Steve Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-10:50 AM.