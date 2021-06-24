Woman indicted

A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted a Kernersville woman in connection with the death of her newborn infant found deceased in Winston-Salem more than a decade ago.

Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Woodbine Street, was initially arrested March 9, 2021, charged with involuntary manslaughter. The indictment issued Monday alleges the same charge, stating that McMillan “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kill and slay” the infant, identified in court documents as both “Adrine” and “Adrian” Crow, as well as “Therese The Little Flower,” a name given to the infant by church members at Lewisville United Methodist Church who donated to the baby girl’s burial.

