Wolfe

John George Wolfe, III, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the watchful care of his family and a loving healthcare team.

He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winston-Salem, NC. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Maryville College, where he met and married the love of his life, Bobbie. He went on to receive a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University.

John was a licensed attorney for more than 50 years with a private practice in downtown Kernersville, NC, including service as the Town of Kernersville’s legal counsel for 43 years during that tenure. A fixture in Kernersville and pillar of the community, he played a substantial role in many successful initiatives to benefit the community he loved so much, often working behind the scenes.

John was the recipient of a multitude of awards, recognitions, and honors. These include the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of North Carolina and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. He was generous with his time and talents, serving in volunteer and board leadership capacities with many local, regional, and national organizations.

He loved the arts and history, was an accomplished photographer, and had a special love of music, especially folk and bluegrass music. He took in the wonders of the world that travel offered, always taking the road less traveled in search of unique experiences and adventure instead of the well-beaten paths in new places.

He is preceded in death by his father, John G. Wolfe, Jr. and his mother, Polly D. Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobbie Wolfe, his sisters Pamela Browne and Patty Peeler (David), his sons J.G. Wolfe (Erin) and Cary Wolfe (Mindy), and his beloved grandchildren Bryan, Emma, Ashton, Grayson and Emerson, as well as a large extended family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel in Kernersville, NC. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00pm at Kernersville Moravian Church, followed by a reception celebrating John’s life at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory be made to the Körner’s Folly Foundation at 413 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284, Kernersville Museum at 127 W Mountain St, Kernersville, NC 27284, or Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.