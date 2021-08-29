Wilson

Mary Kathryn Minter Wilson, 80, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

A Graveside Service celebrating her life will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Michele Brown Hill and Pastor Brent Wilson officiating.

A lifelong native of Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late Cabel and Mary Minter. Mary graduated from Walkertown High School Class of 1959. Mary was the co-owner of Wilson Tire, and Down Home Country Store for over 50 years. Her beloved Down Home Country Bluegrass Band would perform at the tire shop every Friday night for a gathering of her many friends. She was a member of the choir at Pisgah United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by husband, Gary V. Wilson; brothers, Lewis Minter and Charles Minter. Survivors include sons, Dale Wilson (Ann) of Farmington, NC, and Doug Wilson (Missy), of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Brent (Kate), Haylee (John), Morgan (Wesley), Karlee (Tripp), Kaytee (Jason), and Cody (Lauren); many great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Minish, Elizabeth Marshall, Becky (Ed) Wassum, and Ellen Hines; brother, Billy Minter; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2165 Pisgah Church Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.