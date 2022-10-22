Wilkins

Earl Owen Wilkins, age 80 of Asheboro, passed away on October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Elmo and Gladys Hicks Wilkins and siblings: Alease Farrar, Elmo Wilkins and Brenda Gravitte.

Earl attended North High School in Durham, NC, and was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vi-etnam War. He attended Suggs Creek Primitive Baptist Church and retired as a truck driver for Roadway Trucking and a member of Teamsters #391. Earl was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his many friends. He will be truly missed.

Earl is survived by his wife: Brenda Pate Wilkins of the home, sons: Kelly Wilkins and wife Wynnie of Hawaii, Todd Wilkins and wife Dani of Tampa, Fl., and stepson: Scott Pate of Asheboro, NC.; granddaughter: Sarah Causey and husband, Travis; step grandchildren: Gage Pate, Dylan Pate, Logan Pate and Megan Pate; and great grandchild: T.J. Causey.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro with Pastor Chris Davis and Elder Johnny Ray Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends briefly following the memorial service.

The family wishes to express a very special “Thank You” to Hospice of Randolph staff and the family and many friends for their loving support and care giving to Earl and his family.

The family request memorial to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.

Pugh Funeral Home of Asheboro is Assisting the Wilkins Family.