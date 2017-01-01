WHS Teacher of the Year

Carrie Younts has been named Teacher of the Year at Walkertown High School.

Younts is originally from Lexington, NC and attended school locally at Central Davidson High School, where she graduated in 2015. She continued her education at North Carolina State University with a double major in math and math education, graduating in 2019. Younts earned her masters degree in math education at East Carolina University and graduated in 2023.

She first began working at Walkertown High School in 2019 and has been there ever since.

Younts primarily teaches upperclassmen with classes such as Math 3, Math 3 Honors, Precalculus Honors and AP Calculus.

“I have always loved helping others learn math and began tutoring other students when I was in high school,” she said. “My mother is also a high school business and technology teacher, which influenced my career path.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 20 & 21, 2023 edition.