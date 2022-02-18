White

Kernersville – Mr. Jesse James White, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born in South Carolina to Harvey Rhodes White, Sr. and Mattie Aikens White. Jesse was a member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville. He loved the Lord and took every opportunity to witness to people. He was a barber in this community for over 60 years and was the owner and operator of White’s Barber Shop in Kernersville for 50 years. He sang with the Barber Shop Quartet, The Auctioneers. Jesse loved motorcycles and enjoyed being outside whether it was camping or fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mittie Cooke White; his son, John Marion White; and his sister, Nannie Mae McNeill. He is survived by his daughter, Monya White-Garcia (husband, Jaime); his grandson, James Garcia; two granddaughters; great grandchildren; his brother, Dr. Harvey Rhodes White, Jr. (wife, Jan); and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Jesse will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crisis Control Ministry at 200 East Tenth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.