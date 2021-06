White

White, Pauline

Sep 27, 1939-Jun 5, 2021

Pauline Dutton White died Sat Jun 5, 2021 at home with family by her side. She was born in Quarry, IA to John and Wilma Hughes Dutton. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donavon White, and children Robert, Randall, Christine, and Cheryl. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lacinda. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.