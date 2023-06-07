Wheeler

Ralph Wheeler, age 97, passed away on June 7, 2023.

Ralph was born January 1, 1926, in Hampshire, England to the late Albert Wheeler and Evelyn Oliver Wheeler. He came to the United States at age 24 and later became a U.S. citizen. Ralph worked in commercial construction and was a member of the Carpenter Union from age 18 until his retirement at age 62. In England, he worked on ocean liners including The Queen Elizabeth operated by the CUNARD Line.

He married Onalena Duiguido in 1960. She passed away at age 37. In 1974, Ralph married Ruth Lloyd who passed away in 2010.

Ralph made his choice to serve God at the age of 16 and his faith in God continued throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wives, Onalena and Ruth; brother, Roy; sister Joan Clive; and step-granddaughter, Mackenzie Lewerke. Ralph is survived by his wife, Betty; niece, Bonnie Temple; his step-children, Ray (Karen) Lloyd, Ed (Linda) Lloyd, Lori (Mike) Nelson, Lisa Lewerke, Linda (Scott) Singleton. Step-grandchildren, Shannon (Tama) Lloyd, Jeremy (Holly) Lloyd, Robin (Eric) Weber, John Lloyd, Gretta Lloyd, Holly and Paige Nelson, and Sydney and Justin Singleton; and step-great grandchildren, Vincent, Lena, Tadeo and David.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

