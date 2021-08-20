West

WALKERTOWN – Owen James West, 17, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 20, 2021 due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

Owen was born on September 19, 2003 in Forsyth County to Craig Allen and Melissa Dancy West. He was a 2021 graduate from Walkertown High School. Owen was a lover of all sports, especially basketball, and loved the Boston Celtics and the Washington Redskins. He liked spending his time outside whether fishing or working on cars and trucks. Owen loved his family more than anything and loved spending time with them as well as his friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John West; maternal grandparents, Harold and Ella Mae Yates Dancy; and his great grandparents, Rick Fisher, and Jim and Barb Wingate.

Owen is survived by his parents, Craig and Melissa West; sister, Faith West; grandmother, Terri Wrenn (Chris); aunts and uncles, Angie Fairchild (Jesse), Bryan West (Niki), and Josh Wrenn; his cousins, Gaven Fairchild, Braxton Fairchild, Cody West, Alex West, and Lexi Wrenn; and numerous other family members and friends.

There will be a 6:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Shawn Boone officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 4 – 6 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Brenner Children’s Hospital: Po Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the West family.