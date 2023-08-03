Weeknight service

Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC) is holding additional weeknight services the first and third Thursday of every month in the church sanctuary at 7 p.m. Although the service begins at 7 p.m., people are welcome to come earlier to mingle with refreshments and cookies.

Rev. Wayne Purdy, pastor of youth and college age ministries at Main Street UMC, explained that this is their second year hosting weeknight services. They first began in March 2021.

