Weapon at Reynolds

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported Tuesday afternoon that one of its deputies assigned as an SRO (school resource officer) at Reynolds High School located a firearm in a juvenile student’s backpack.

According to a FCSO media release, intelligence gathered by investigators with the FCSO and Winston-Salem Police Department led to the recovery of the handgun on the Reynolds High School campus.

FCSO officials said the SRO located the student and secured the weapon without incident and that all students and teachers were unharmed.