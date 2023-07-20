Watson

Wanda Susan Ham Watson, 66, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on March 13, 1957, to the late Virgil Ham and Mary Smith Ham. Wanda was the type of woman that would give you the shirt off her back. She was kind and giving, especially when it came to children. She cared for every child she met as if they were her own, and everyone knew her as “Nana”. Her doors were always open to those in need. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach and mountains with her friends and reading murder mystery and romance novels. Wanda will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are two children, John Watson (Rachel), and Ginger Watson (Jesus); three grandchildren, Abby, Chloe, and Maddox; four additional grandchildren; three brothers, Robert “Steve” Ham, William “Petie” Ham, Virgil “Junior” Ham; two sisters, Brenda “Janie” Hamm, and Shelby Tucker; as well as many other special extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.