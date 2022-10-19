Watson

Kernersville – Claude “Al” Allen Watson, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born November 7, 1929, in Surry County, NC to the late Alma Blan and James William Watson. Al was known for being a hardworking man, even after retiring from Roadway Trucking after 30 plus years of service. Nothing could slow him down. Al was a caring father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. Family always came first in his book. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Peggy Wood Watson; three siblings, Betty Stanley, Clinton, and Jack Watson.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Claudia Carter (Rick); two grandchildren, Travis Carter (Megan), and Stacey Caton (Patrick); two great grandchildren, Landon, and Austin Caton; four siblings, Jean Edmonds, Johnny, Wendell, and Mike Watson; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Gur Ceme-tery with the Rev. Francis Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Al’s honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a charity of your choosing. A special thanks to Avery and Susan Freeman for their friendship and always be-ing there for our father. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online me-morials may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.