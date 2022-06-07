Watkins Ford Road

The Planning Board approved the rezoning case for 84.919 +/- acres of land located near 7507 Watkins Ford Road at the terminus of Farm Creek Road and Carvie Smith Road. The petitioner, David Michaels, Agent for Owners, sought approval for an amendment to rezoning Case No. K-798 previously approved on June 7, 2022 for the development of a residential community of 216 single-family dwellings. Six single-family dwellings will be added on the additional 1.54 acres of property. The petitioner requested the property be rezoned from Forsyth County AG (Agriculture) and Kernersville RS7. The owners of the property are Windsor Investments, LLC, Bruce Atkins, Rita Atkins, Seth Atkins and James Blackburn.

The amendment includes the realignment of the entrance and acquisition of an additional 1.543 acres west of the original parcels for development, adding an additional six lots, resulting in a total of 222 single-family dwellings. The developer has indicated that the homes will be two-stories and have a footprint of approximately 1,700 square feet, with options for future additions. For more, see the Thursday, January 12, 2023 edition.