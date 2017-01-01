Water, sewer, landfill rate increase

Following recommendation by an independent rate study, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission has approved increases in water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1. According to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department, local water and sewer rates have historically ranked second lowest among peer utilities in the state and the new rates are expected to retain that status.

To equitably generate revenue for operating expenses and debt service coverage, the comprehensive rate study recommended a 7% revenue increase for next fiscal year. These changes will result in a $3.43 increase per month for the average 500 cubic feet customer. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 20 & 21, 2023 edition.