Warnings continue about COVID-19

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift reported Thursday that the number of people seeking the vaccine against COVID-19 has increased since cash cards were introduced nearly two weeks ago, but cases of the virus are also continuing to rise.

Swift also reported Thursday that the Forsyth County Department of Public Health had run out of its allocation of $25 cash cards on Wednesday. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 7 & 8, 2021 edition.