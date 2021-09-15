Wallace

Kernersville – Mr. James Wallace, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Yancey County to Arcemus and Addie Laws Wallace. James was a Nationally Certified welder by profession and even worked on the USS Enterprise as a reactor and catapult pipe welder. He was an auto mechanic for fun. He built cars and helped teach the neighborhood boys to be respectful men. James loved NASCAR and was a former drag racer. He was a deacon at Congregational Christian Church for many years and also helped the shut in church members with anything they needed fixed. He was a dedicated Christian man and loved the Lord. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather (“Papa”) who will be so missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Ledford and Arcemus Wallace, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Loretta Freeman Wallace; his three children, Rainy Browning (Dan), Darlene Tuttle (Wayne), and James Franklin Wallace; two grandchildren, Brooke Story (Tim) and Brand Browning; five great grandchildren, Brayden, Isabelle, Emilee, and Abigale Story, and Wyland Browning; one sister, Joy Higgins (Hoover); one brother, Douglas Ledford (Roz); and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for James will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Rev. GE Freeman officiating. There will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and sign the register book for Mr. Wallace at the funeral home Saturday, September 18, 2021 or Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James’ name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a Hospice organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.