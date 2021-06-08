Tim “Izzy” Israel is on a mission, one that will take him across the country in an effort to draw attention the need for term limits in the U.S. Congress, he said. Israel’s trek took him through Walkertown on a recent Saturday morning, and he stopped for a bit to talk about why he’s walking.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 8, 2021 edition.
Walking for term limits
Tim “Izzy” Israel is on a mission, one that will take him across the country in an effort to draw attention the need for term limits in the U.S. Congress, he said. Israel’s trek took him through Walkertown on a recent Saturday morning, and he stopped for a bit to talk about why he’s walking.
Previous post: Plane crash
Next post: Rev. Carter leaving Main Street UMC